Maple Heights woman thanks good Samaritans who helped save her life

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Two cousins were driving down the street and stopped when something unusual caught their eyes.

Maple Heights police said their decision to stop may have saved the lives of a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

"I'm blessed, God is so good. You saved my life," said Latonya Perry, 42, during a phone call to one of the good Samaritans.

“I'm just glad I was just able to recognize the situation and be a blessing to your life," responded Rayfield Hallman. “I'm glad you're OK."

“Yes, I just got out of the hospital today," Perry said.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 26-year-old Rayfield Hallman and his 18-year-old cousin, Stephen Wood, were driving down Raymond Street in Maple Heights. They called 911 after they saw LaTonya unconscious in the doorway of her home with her 3-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, sitting on top of her.

"Is the baby OK?” asked the dispatcher.

“Yeah, she's just been crying, 'I don't know what's wrong with my mommy, I don't know what's wrong with my mommy.' She's laid out right now, I don't know what's going on," responded Hallman.

The two cousins shared their story with FOX 8 News on Wednesday.

"It was very cold out, dark outside, so ain't no telling how the little girl was thinking at the time, not being able to do anything for herself or her mother," Hallman said.

"Put the girl in the car, got her warm, then checked on the mother. She was unconscious, she wasn't responding, nothing," Wood said.

In video from the scene, Hallman can be heard praying for the stranger, who suffered a seizure. He said at the scene that God told him to check what was going on.

"The phone call that was made could have possibly saved the woman's life, could've possibly saved the child's life," said Maple Heights police officer George Allen.

Maple Heights police thanked the men with restaurant gift certificates and a posting on the department's Facebook page.

"Me and my 3-year-old daughter was on our way to the store and that's all I remember. And the next thing I know, I woke up in the hospital with my family surrounding me," Perry said. She said it's the first time she's had a seizure.

Although Perry spent Christmas Day in the hospital, she feels blessed to be back with her family.

"God is so real and when you have your hand on him, he has his hand on you," said Perry.

She said sbelieves she and her daughter were outside for about an hour before the two cousins found her.

Maple Heights police said the owner of the Mr. Chicken restaurant donated gift cards to the department for officers to hand out to good Samaritans in these types of situations.