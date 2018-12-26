× Maple Heights police praise two men who helped toddler, unconsciousness woman

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Maple Heights Police Department is thanking two young men who came to the aid of a woman and her daughter on Sunday.

Rayfield Hallman and Stephen William Wood were driving past the intersection of Cato and Raymond streets when they saw a toddler. They stopped to see what was wrong and discovered her mother, who was going in and out of consciousness, on the ground in the doorway of their home.

Police said the two men called 911 and stayed with the little girl until help arrived. They even grabbed the family’s dog, which was outside.

The fire department took the woman to Marymount Hospital. According to Maple Heights police, she was having a seizure.

“Rayfield and Stephen’s decision to show concern for another person probably saved not only the woman’s life, but possibly saved the life of her daughter, who was outside in the night cold and at the young age of 3 years old, did not have the wherewithal to take action to care for herself,” the police department posted on Facebook.

“I’m sure that other people drove past and decided not to do anything, but because Rayfield and Steven decided to show a high level of character and compassion, the woman, her daughter and her dog should be fine.”

The Maple Heights Police Department gave the two heroes gift cards to Mr. Chicken as a thank you.