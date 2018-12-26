Man drowns in pool at Richfield hotel

RICHFIELD, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man drowned in a hotel pool Wednesday morning.

Richfield police said officers were called to a report of a drowning at the Days Inn hotel around 9:46 a.m.

A 26-year-old man was reportedly found at the bottom of the pool.

Other guests at the pool were unable to help the man in time, officials said.

The man was transported to University Hospitals Broadview Heights, where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more updates as they become available.