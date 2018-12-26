I-Team: Any discipline for doctors, attorneys who hound people after accidents?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I-Team found almost no discipline for medical firms and lawyers hounding you after accidents.

In November, the I-Team discovered victims of car accidents were immediately swamped with calls, letters and even DVDs by medical firms and lawyers

One man we met wasn’t even in his car when it got hit, yet he still got flooded with mail.

So we followed up by checking if any state agency ever punishes anyone for going too far.

We asked the arm of the Ohio Supreme Court that disciplines lawyers. That office has had no disciplinary cases involving any kind of soliciting by lawyers after accidents since at least 2014.

This past summer, the state board overseeing chiropractors suspended one doctor for one month. It was punishment for how a telemarketer tried to get him business from drivers involved in accidents. But before that, a doctor had not be disciplined since 2010.

The Ohio Department of Health said it has no oversight for these calls and letters. The Ohio Department of Insurance had no records regarding this either.

A firm sending out DVDs to crash victims told us it tries to contact only those injured and it complies with rules of professional conduct for lawyers.

When we went to a local office making some of those calls you get, we got no comment.

As we revealed earlier, some state lawmakers are pushing for new restrictions on doctors and law firms contacting you after crashes. A new proposal is in the early stages of discussion. But we’re keeping an eye on that.

For now though, while many of you get aggravated by calls and letters and more after accidents, don’t expect any state agencies to crack down.