Holiday travelers facing delays after west coast winter storm

UNITED STATES — Millions of Americans are returning home after a Christmas trip and thanks

to the weather, the trek back could be rough.

A major winter storm hitting much of the United States is expected to cause major travel problems and disrupting millions of travel plans, according to CNN.

Parts of the west coast have reportedly already been hit with snow, wind and heavy rain and that system is expected to crawl across the country this week.

Roadways throughout the plains and midwest reportedly could be dangerous throughout Friday.

As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday there have already been 198 total flight delays within, into and out of the United States. 57 flights have also been cancelled.

So far, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport have not experienced any cancellations or delays.