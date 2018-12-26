Highway patrol: Nine traffic deaths during Christmas weekend

CLEVELAND– There were nine deaths on Ohio roadways during the Christmas weekend, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said on Wednesday.

Of those fatalities, three were the result of a person not wearing a seatbelt. Three others were related to operating a vehicle while under the influence.

“Troopers were highly visible this weekend encouraging motorists to drive safely,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, patrol superintendent. “We thank everyone who slowed down, buckled up and designated sober drivers this weekend. We ask that you do the same every time you get behind the wheel.”

From midnight on Friday to 11:59 p.m. on Christmas Day, troopers made 404 OVI arrests, 164 drug arrests and 635 seatbelt citations.