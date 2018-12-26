Family calls conditions at Avon cemetery ‘disgraceful’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ohio-- The family of a woman who passed away earlier this month is calling the conditions at the cemetery "disgraceful."

They paid for the plot at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon for their loved one in 1990 and were shocked to see how the cemetery has fallen apart in recent years. The final resting place of Doris Fiesler is one of dozens of graves submerged in mud and water.

"You just lost someone, your heart hurts, your head is spinning and you think that you're in a good spot because you prearranged, and I just got sick to my stomach," said Bill Fiesler, Doris' son. He is a former employee of Resthaven.

He said the cemetery was once family owned and operated, but it has changed hands a number of times over recent years. It's now owned by StoneMor Partners, a Pennsylvania-based company that operates the second-largest network of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States.

StoneMor Partners issued the following statement to FOX 8:

Resthaven Cemetery's mission is to help families memorialize every life with dignity, including providing and maintaining a tranquil and beautiful place for memorialization. In this instance, we have fallen short of our standards. The matter is being addressed, and we want to reassure our families and the local community that we are committed to serving them and their loved ones."

The Fiesler family asked the city of Avon to look into the cemetery's operations and filed a complaint with the state of Ohio.