Colorado woman chases down porch pirate, records confrontation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo.-- A Colorado woman is getting a lot of attention after she chased down an alleged porch pirate to get her package back.

Renee Abeyta said she was doing chores when she got a notification on her phone that someone was at her front, according to FOX 31 in Denver. She was expecting a delivery, but didn't find any packages so she decided to check the Ring app on her phone.

The app showed video of a woman stealing a package so Abeyta hopped it her car to find the thief.

She yelled at the woman and threatened to call police. Eventually, the pirate handed over the package.