Clouds, sun and warming temperatures

CLEVELAND -- A rather quiet day after Christmas with intervals of clouds and sun. Temperatures gradually warming over the next several days. Today temperatures will top in the low 40’s. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 20’s to around 30.

Here's a look at your hourly forecast:

Up next a wound-up storm heads in at the end of the short work week. Initially, we will be on the warm side of the storm before winter returns this weekend. Showers develop Thursday evening and continue through the first part of your Friday. It’ll be quite windy and warmer too!

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

