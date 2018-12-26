Caught on video: Akron girl’s Christmas present goes up in flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- A little girl’s Christmas present went up in flames while she was playing with it. It was all caught on video.

Now, this Akron family has a warning to any parents who may have purchased the same toy.

“Alayah had asked me for one last year, but I didn’t think she was ready for something outside like that,” said grandmother Kimberly Whitehouse.

But this year, Whitehouse bought the 9 year old a drone.

“She was all smiles. She was so surprised and she was holding it. All excited,” Whitehouse said.

That excitement quickly turned into fear when Alayah went outside to play with it.

“I started smelling smoke and I didn’t know where it was coming, and it kept flying and I saw smoke coming from it and it dropped to the ground,” Alayah said.

“I freaked out because I thought it hit the house or the tree. It was in flames. And then it started sizzling and it got bigger,” said mother Annie.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Both the family and FOX 8 reached out to the manufacturer. At this time, our emails have not been returned.