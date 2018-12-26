Baker Mayfield unapologetic for on-field antics

BEREA, Ohio— Baker Mayfield won’t clean up his act.

Criticized for taunting former Browns coach Hue Jackson in the closing minutes — and an earlier crude gesture — during Cleveland’s win Sunday over Cincinnati, Mayfield reiterated he’s “not a cookie-cutter quarterback” and doesn’t care how he’s perceived outside his locker room.

After completing a 66-yard pass against the Bengals, Mayfield stared at Jackson for several seconds while he ran down the field.

Baker Mayfield stared down Hue for 30 mins lmao pic.twitter.com/I8EKQss5Oj — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 23, 2018

Mayfield defended his actions Wednesday, saying he has no plans to change his behavior. The 23-year-old Mayfield said: “I’m not trying to be anybody else. I’ve been who I am and that’s gotten me here. I’m not trying to get anybody’s approval.”

Mayfield has guided the Browns to the biggest one-season turnaround in franchise history as a rookie.

The Browns selected Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick and he has delivered, throwing 24 touchdown passes while leading Cleveland to six wins in 12 starts.

