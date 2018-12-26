3-week-old elephant dies at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of one of its youngest residents.

A female elephant calf, who hadn’t been named yet, passed away Wednesday afternoon, the zoo announced.

Staff was monitoring the young elephant 24 hours a day and noticed she was sluggish around 6:30 a.m. The vet team discovered she had an infection, and gave her fluids, antibiotics and blood plasma.

“At only a few weeks of age, this little calf had already won our hearts. She was a cherished member of our Zoo family, and we are mourning her passing,” said om Stalf, Columbus Zoo President/CEO, in a news release. “I have the privilege of working alongside amazing, compassionate and dedicated animal experts. Our team is going through an exceptionally difficult time with our recent unrelated losses, and we are appreciative of the outpouring of support we receive from near and far.”

A 31-year-old Asian elephant named Phoebe, who was artificially inseminated, gave birth to the calf on Dec. 6. She was already a mother of three.

It has been a difficult month for the Columbus Zoo. A giraffe calf died during labor and the mother, Cami, passed away four days later.