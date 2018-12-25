Winner of billion dollar jackpot running out of time to claim prize

SIMPSONVILLE, South Carolina – In October someone won a record-breaking $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

Lottery officials confirmed that a ticket purchased at a convenience store in Simpsonville, South Carolina, matched all six numbers in the October 23 drawing.

This mystery ticket holder has 180 days to claim their winnings. But, as of this week, no one has come forward to claim the billion-dollar prize.

Officially, the winner has until April 21.

If the money isn’t claimed, the $1.5 billion will return to the 44 states that hold Mega Millions lotteries.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

34.737064 -82.254283