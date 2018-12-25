Three Ohio troopers honored for saving man who threatened to jump off bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHFIELD, Ohio-- You may hit the road this holiday week and pass the spot on the Ohio Turnpike nearby where Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers saved a life.

The rescue was caught on camera and featured by the FOX 8 I-Team. It also just led to a special honor.

The Ohio Turnpike Commission just honored Troopers Will Head, Tony Stephens and Stephen Pacheco.

Last summer, they found themselves along the turnpike on the Boston Mills Bridge at the Cuyahoga County-Summit County line. A man having deep emotional trouble threatened to jump off the bridge 173 feet in the air.

For 40 minutes, the troopers talked that man into hanging on a little longer. Finally, they grabbed him.

They gave him a second chance and promised to keep in touch.

As the Turnpike Commission awarded the troopers, Will Head said he had, in fact, recently made contact with the man.

“I told him I would stay in contact. Day before Thanksgiving I sent him a text asking him is he OK? He responded all is well," Head said.