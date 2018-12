ALTOONA, Pennsylvania – Sheetz is offering free Christmas treats.

The convenience store chain is celebrating the holidays by offering customers a free cup of freshly brewed coffee on both Christmas Day, and New Year’s, from 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

The deal is good at all Sheetz stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.