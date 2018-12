Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Theresa Sanford was last seen on the main campus of University Hospitals on Dec. 15.

The 54-year-old woman was wearing a brown hat, black leather coat and black pants. She is 5 foot 10 and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police Det. White at 216-623-3085.

