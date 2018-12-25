Merry Christmas forecast: All is calm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Merry Christmas!

A weak weather feature to our west is fading quickly. Our Christmas Day will be largely quiet and uneventful aside from random flurries here and there, mainly west around midday/early afternoon.

Variably cloudy on Christmas with a high in the mid-30s.

It'll be fair with a warming trend taking us into Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, the rain will be poised to move in. Temperatures will hit the 50s on Friday before dropping again for the final days of 2018.