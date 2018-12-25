× Macedonia police: Officer injured when suspected drunk driver hits cruiser on I-271

MACEDONIA, Ohio — Macedonia police are investigating a crash that injured one of the department’s officers on Monday.

According to a press release from the Macedonia Police Department, on Christmas Eve at around 5:05 p.m., a Macedonia police unit was backing up other units on a traffic stop on I-271 northbound, north of the Ledge Rd. bridge, south of the Cuyahoga County line.

While assisting with the traffic stop, police say one of the department’s cruisers, occupied by a veteran officer, was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by a 56-year-old man from Cuyahoga Falls.

Police say the man was arrested by a deputy with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Macedonia police say the officer was taken to Hillcrest Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

