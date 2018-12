CLEVELAND– Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer had a special surprise in store for his father this holiday.

The right-hander said his dad has been driving his old truck from high school for the past four years so he bought him a new one. He recorded the surprise on video and posted it to Twitter on Christmas.

“Oh you silly, rascal,” his dad said.

The elder Bauer had a lot of questions, like what happened to the old truck?

Merry Christmas everyone! Favorite thing about my job is that it affords me the opportunity to do nice things for the people I care about and help them live more fulfilled lives. Love you dad! And, ‘tis the season, so a lump of coal to everyone on my blocked list. You grinches. pic.twitter.com/wGVSexKiA3 — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) December 25, 2018

