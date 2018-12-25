Family marks 103 years delivering gifts to hospice patients on Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio - Dressed as Santa, Ed Jindra and his family from Lyndhurst are continuing a tradition more than a century old, spreading cheer to hospice patients Christmas morning.

"Actually it's 103 years old," said Jindra. "Back in 1916 my grandfather and a doctor at the old Saint Alexis hospital down on Broadway Avenue... they were talking one day at lunch and said you know, it would be nice if I visited people in the hospital who are down and out. Let's bring them some Christmas cheer."

Santa and his elves arrived at 8:30 a.m. at the David Simpson Hospice House, a part of the Hospice of the Western Reserve in Euclid to deliver flowers, fruits and activity books they purchased for patients. The Jindras say the tradition is now in its fifth generation.

"It's a very heartwarming, very touching, very emotional day," said Red Cross volunteer Marie Przeszlo. "Makes everybody smile and that's important."

The family says they plan to come back next year to spread even more holiday joy.

"We saw smiles on people's faces today and that just makes it all worthwhile; they feel the Christmas spirit," said Jindra.