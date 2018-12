Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULUOTA, Fla.-- A super special pooch in Florida is looking for his forever home on Christmas.

Sniffles doesn't have a nose.

Poodle and Pooch Rescue said he had hookworms and whipworms, which means he was kept outside in a filthy environment for a long period of time. Once he's free of parasites, he will have dental surgery.

Veterianary staff said Sniffles does snort a lot, but is an otherwise healthy dog.

To find out how to adopt Sniffles or a senior dog like him, click here