Cincinnati Zoo welcomes baby anteater for Christmas

Posted 12:25 pm, December 25, 2018, by

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Cincinnati Zoo is welcoming a new baby that arrived just in time for Christmas.

It’s a tamandua baby. A tamandua is a genus of anteaters.

The baby was born December 20.

The zoo has been documenting mom Isla’s pregnancy journey.

They posted a video of her getting an ultrasound just last month.

Mom and baby are doing just fine.