Cincinnati Zoo welcomes baby anteater for Christmas

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Cincinnati Zoo is welcoming a new baby that arrived just in time for Christmas.
It’s a tamandua baby. A tamandua is a genus of anteaters.
The baby was born December 20.
The zoo has been documenting mom Isla’s pregnancy journey.
They posted a video of her getting an ultrasound just last month.
Mom and baby are doing just fine.
