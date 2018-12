CLEVELAND– Now that’s an awkward family photo!

A few of the Browns special team guys posed for a classic holiday picture, complete with stockings by the fireplace.

Long snapper Charley Hughlett and punter Britton Colquitt are decked in Christmas apparel, while kicker Greg Joseph rocks a sweater covered in dreidels and menorahs.

Hold your loved ones close this holiday season. From our family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! pic.twitter.com/unZBdKXod9 — Greg Joseph (@greg_joseph1) December 25, 2018

Cleveland’s final game of the season is Sunday against the Ravens in Baltimore at 4:25 p.m. The game has playoff ramifications for the Steelers and Ravens.

