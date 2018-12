Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Someone could win a holiday jackpot.

The Mega Millions drawing is Christmas night.

With no winners Friday night, the jackpot stands at $321 million.

The cash option is $193.7 million.

The odds of winning are 1 in 302,575,350.

The drawing is at 11 p.m.

Mega Millions have had five jackpot wins so far in 2018.