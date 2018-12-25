Akron police investigate shooting death of 29-year-old man

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is investigating the death of a 29-year-old man.

Officers were called to Edgewood Avenue near Copley Road at about 9 a.m. Monday for a man down. That’s where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Tops can remain anonymous.