8-year-old boy from Guatemala dies in government custody

EL PASO, Texas – The Office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports an 8-year-old in their custody died Christmas morning in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

According to a press release, the child showed signs of illness on December 24. The child and his father were transported to Gerald Regional Medical Center.

CBP reports the child was diagnosed with a common cold and a fever and was released the afternoon of December 24 with prescriptions for amoxicillin and ibuprofen.

The boy was returned to the hospital Monday evening with nausea and vomiting and died there just hours later, CBP said.

The agency said the cause of the boy’s death has not been determined and that it has notified the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general and the Guatemalan government.

A CBP spokesman declined to elaborate Tuesday, but said more details would be released shortly.

A 7-year-old Guatemalan girl died earlier this month after being apprehended by border agents. The body of the girl, Jakelin Caal, was returned to her family’s remote village Monday.