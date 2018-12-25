1 killed, 1 in custody following incident at Mayfield Heights home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio - Mayfield Heights police are investigating a deadly incident at a home in the 1600 block of Windsor Drive.

Police responded after a 911 call from the house.

Officers found a car that was parked inside the home's garage crashed as if it had been leaving when the garage door was closed.

Police at the scene told FOX 8 one person is dead and another person is being detained.

Neither person has been identified and no charges have been filed at this time.

