Walleye population boom should mean a great year for anglers

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is reporting “an exceptional hatch” of walleye in Lake Erie.

According to ODNR adult walleye abundance in the central basin of Lake Erie will continue to increase.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife’s results from the 2018 survey indicate that young-of-the-year walleye catch rates were the highest recorded in the past 20 years of the central basin trawl survey (32 fish per hectare), according to a press release.

Results show an average hatch of yellow perch, but the highest observed since 2014 (40 fish per hectare).

