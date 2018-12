Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio-- A semi went into a ravine in Lake County on Christmas Eve.

The truck crashed into the guardrails on Interstate 90 near the Vrooman Road exit, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

A witness who called 911 said the semi was in the eastbound lanes and crossed the median into the westbound lanes before the crash.

Several emergency vehicles responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.