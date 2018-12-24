× Sacrifice remembered: Barberton police dedicates memorial to officer killed in the line of duty

BARBERTON, Ohio – Barberton police officer Vincent Gerek was responding to a burglary in progress on Christmas Eve in 1948 when he was shot and killed.

The Barberton Police Department says they have never forgotten his sacrifice.

On the 70th anniversary of Gerek’s death, they are unveiling a permanent memorial at the site where he was killed.

Gerek was 38-years-old and left behind a wife and daughter.

Barberton police officers as well as city leaders were in attendance.

The Summit County council presented a proclamation to Vincent Gerek’s nephew.