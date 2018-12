CLEVELAND, Ohio – How would you get someone’s attention if you just had seconds?

The Ohio Department of Transportation is doing it with highway signs.

This year, we've recorded 12,334 crashes caused by distracted drivers. Put the phone down and focus on driving! pic.twitter.com/Jmqm3HRN2U — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) December 22, 2018

One sign triple dog dares you to keep your hands off your phone.

Another also pays homeage to A Christmas Story.

Today's safety message reminds drivers life is "fra-gee-lay" slow down! This message will be displayed on more than 130 message boards across Ohio. This and other message this holiday weekend were selected from suggestions submitted to https://t.co/Mzt8C14lXP Submit yours today! pic.twitter.com/IQdkUyo4Th — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 23, 2018

We hope you heed the message so you can arrive at your destination safely.