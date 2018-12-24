More inspectors added after FOX 8 I-Team exposes so-called puppy mills

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found, just months after a new Ohio law took effect for more oversight of so-called puppy mills, the state has already decided to add more inspectors.

The I-Team recently exposed how big the so-called Puppy Mill issue may be here in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture had four inspectors for close to 300 large volume breeders.

But during a meeting earlier this month at the Ohio Commercial Dog Breeding Advisory Board officials announced they will now hire two more.

Some animal right activists and state leaders still wonder if that’s enough.

“I really believe there should be more ,” said Lisa Kime, President of Golden Retrievers In Need.

“G.R.I.N. just rescued two puppies that were injured from the large volume breeders. Yeah flurry and winter came to GRIN through a puppy mill. They were puppy mill relinquishments because they had broken legs. Flurry has three breaks and winter one broken leg.”

We went to several large volume breeders recently and asked to look at where the dogs were housed. None of the breeders would show us, and most asked us to leave.

“Hey any dog that`s outside and not even in a cage will get hurt once in a while,” one breeder told us.

Many animal advocates, including the Humane Society of the U.S., say the will continue to bring more awareness to the issue.