CLEVELAND, Ohio - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Louis Gillota was last seen December 11 in Lakewood.

He is 52-years-old.

Gillota is developmentally delayed and has a variety of medical concerns.

If you have any information that can help, please contact Lakewood police (216)529-6777.

