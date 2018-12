EASTLAKE, Ohio – Eastlake police are investigating the cause of a crash that killed a man from Mentor.

Officers responded to a crash around 6 p.m. Sunday on Lakeshore near Carlton.

Police say a car had driven off the road and hit a culvert and a tree.

Eastlake police have identified the driver as 43-year-old Mark Burnette.

Police say he died at the scene.