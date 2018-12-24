‘I don’t ever walk into any game thinking that we can’t win;’ Gregg Williams reveals how the Browns are prepping for final game

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It was a great final home game of the season. A sold out crowd and a win against the coach who now works with the other Ohio pro team.

Interim Head Coach Gregg Williams talked about the win with the media Monday.

“I just thought that our guys did a really good job yesterday of coming out, enjoying the home crowd and enjoying playing a home game in front of a whole stadium. I thought the staff did a really good job on the things that we had to do to try to keep them on their heels as far as substitution patterns, the tempo of the game and the areas of the field that we had certain specific things that we wanted to accomplish in certain areas of the field. As a staff, that was a very good complementary way that we played. Really, I am appreciative of how excited the fans were and their involvement in the game, especially in the crunch time part of the game. It was good to see them get involved and provide distractions for the opponent when you can’t hear everything right because the home field is supposed to be that way. It was really good,” Williams said.

Rookie QB Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes. Rookie RB Nick Chubb ran for 112 yards. The Cleveland Browns win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday was the first time they swept their southern Ohio neighbors since 2002.

Williams says youth is an important part of the story.

“The real thing is that the focus of the players and the understanding of especially a young team. I have had this opportunity come up before with some other young players that where I have been able to help, and we have been able to help them understand that you have to do your job and you have to block out the outside distractions. You have to focus and rally together and play for each other. They have done a very good job of not only just doing their job but supporting each other. I think people see that in team execution over individual execution,” Williams said.

Williams says the players are off for victory Monday, but the coaches are not. Everyone will be off for Christmas, but come Wednesday, everyone will be on deck to prepare for the Baltimore Ravens.

With a slow start and a canned coach at the beginning of the season, who thought the Browns would be celebrating a 7-7-1 season?

Williams says it is all about how they gel as a team.

“I would say this is that I don’t ever walk into any game thinking that we can’t win, and I thought that last year. I thought we played extremely well enough in many of those games to win games, and that is how close and tough the league is. It comes down to anywhere from three to four to four to five plays a game , and can anyone of us predict those plays of what they will be before the game? No, you can’t. Unless you understand that every single play is important in the league and that determines the outcome of the game. Now, we are making more of those plays determining outcomes of the game, and then the more you make the easier it is to make. The more you make, the easier it is to buy in to understanding of this is how we play as a team. A team wins the game, not individuals,” said Williams.

The Browns face the Ravens at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore.