Endangered and missing alert for Avon Lake woman

AVON LAKE, Ohio – Avon Lake police have issued an alert for an 83-year-old woman who drove away from her home and hasn’t been seen since.

Yvonne Sanker left her home on Bounty Way around 3 p.m. on December 23.

She never arrived at her destination.

Sanker is 5’3″, 135 lbs and brown hair and brown eyes.

Sanker suffers from dementia.

She drives a black Mercedes-Bbenz 2007 C280 with Ohio plates HBH4554.

If you see her or the vehicle call 911.

