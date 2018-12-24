Endangered and missing alert for Avon Lake woman
AVON LAKE, Ohio – Avon Lake police have issued an alert for an 83-year-old woman who drove away from her home and hasn’t been seen since.
Yvonne Sanker left her home on Bounty Way around 3 p.m. on December 23.
She never arrived at her destination.
Sanker is 5’3″, 135 lbs and brown hair and brown eyes.
Sanker suffers from dementia.
She drives a black Mercedes-Bbenz 2007 C280 with Ohio plates HBH4554.
If you see her or the vehicle call 911.
41.505318 -82.028200