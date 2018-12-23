Students in Summit County raise money for wrestling colleague after shop class accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- School sports like wrestling unify by bringing communities and young athletes together and at Coventry schools in Summit County there’s a spirit of giving.

Coventry High School and Middle School students are helping a student, a wrestling colleague at Barberton High School, and his family after he had four of his fingers amputated during an accident in shop class Wednesday and had to have emergency reconstructive surgery.

He’ll need to stay in the hospital while he recovers.

"It's a neighboring community and we like to help out wherever we can and whenever we can," said fundraiser Sabrina Simon.

Coventry parents, students and wrestlers showed up at Sunday's wrestling matches to support the injured teenager.

Even though the injured student goes to a different school, Coventry wanted to do their part with a fundraiser.

"Quite simply it could be any of us that's going through this situation. We're a community that likes to help out and give back and this mom is in need and this student is in need. We want to do what we can to help out," Simon said.

Organizers said the injured teen's mom is taking off work for weeks to help her son recover from his traumatic injuries.

The fundraiser, which involved students selling raffle tickets and promoting the event, hopes to help the family with hospital costs and expenses while the mom is out of work.

"We are one big family. It doesn't matter what school you go to or where you're from. If you go thousands of miles away you're still a brother or sister. It's an amazing sport," said President of Youth Wresting Don Lanni.

"It means we're doing something right as parents, as coaches and as leaders," Lanni said.

Parents and students donated money and gift cards.

"I feels like it's best to help and I try to help whatever I can," said Coventry student Kaden Timkey.

"Why help out? I love it. I love helping out. I love wrestling, it's my favorite sport," said Coventry student Kaylea Strack.

School leaders said they were impressed by the student body's willingness to get involved and help with one fundraiser every single week for a different cause.

"Oh my gosh it's amazing and they do it willingly. They do it without being forced by their parents to do so," said Simon.

If you would like information on how to help, visit the Facebook group Coventry 4 Kids!!! Comet Strong.