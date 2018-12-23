QB Baker Mayfield stares down former coach Hue Jackson after sealing Browns victory over Bengals

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is leading the league in stare downs.

The Browns played the Bengals at First Energy Stadium Sunday, marking the first time former coach Hue Jackson returned to Cleveland as the Browns’ opponent. The Browns fired Jackson in October and he currently serves as the Special Assistant to the Bengals’ head coach.

And, it’s no secret that there has been tension between Mayfield and Jackson.

Sunday, Mayfield upped the tension as he gave his former coach an icy stare down for what NFL announcers said “felt like an eternity,” as the Browns secured their 26-18 win over the Bengals.

Watch the stare down in the Tweet below:

Baker Mayfield stared down Hue for 30 mins lmao pic.twitter.com/I8EKQss5Oj — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 23, 2018

When asked about staring down the Bengals sideline after completing the 66-yard pass to tight end David Njoku, Mayfield said, “No, no idea what you are talking about. Yeah.”

And when asked to comment on the video of him staring down Jackson and the Bengals bench being popular on Twitter, Mayfield said, “That is alright. We won. David did not score on that play.”

Mayfield’s stare comes just weeks after he expressed his frustrations with Jackson during the post game press conference after Cleveland’s first match-up with Cincinnati in November.

Baker Mayfield was not a fan of Hue Jackson going to coach the divison-rival Bengals. pic.twitter.com/uvTblVZdo8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 25, 2018

Regardless of his tensions with Jackson, Mayfield still had a successful day. He threw three touchdown passes, marking his 24th touchdown throw of the year which is the third-most ever by a rookie in the modern era, and one icy stare.

Oh, and the Browns got the W.

