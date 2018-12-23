President Trump says ‘good old fashioned wall’ is the only thing that will stop drugs, gangs and human trafficking

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On the second day of the partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump is again turning to Twitter to try to make his case for a border wall with Mexico — the sticking point in the budget impasse with Congress.

He says aerial drones and other measures “are wonderful and lots of fun” but they’re not the right answer to address the problem of “drugs, gangs, human trafficking, criminal elements and much else from coming into” the United States.

Trump says what the country needs is “a good old fashioned Wall that works!”

The president is demanding billions of dollars for that wall, but Democrats are opposing it. The stalemate has shut down the government, and it looks like Christmas will be over and done with before the government will have a chance to get fully back to business.