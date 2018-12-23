Photo proof Baker Mayfield has been ‘feeling dangerous’ all season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Browns rookie QB Baker Mayfield is now synonymous with feeling dangerous.
That happens when you lead a team to more wins than most Browns fans feel like they can remember.
“We want to win our last two games,” Mayfield said in a press conference leading up to Sunday’s game. “If the guys on this team don`t want to do that, then you can get out. That is quite frankly how I feel…You need to go out and do your job.”
In honor of the last Browns home game of the season, here are pictures of Baker Mayfield “feelin’ dangerous.”
Photo Gallery
