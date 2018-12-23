‘Nobody should work here, ever’: Video of Walmart employee quitting job over store intercom goes viral

GRAND PRAIRIE, Alberta — Video of a Walmart employee quitting his job over the store’s intercom has gone viral.

17-year-old Jackson Racicot posted the video to Facebook earlier this month.

The video shows him using the a Canadian Walmart store’s intercom system to address shoppers, co-workers and management.

Racicot said that managers don’t keep their promises or care about their employees. He even goes as far as to say, “nobody should work here, ever.”

“But about a month ago my boss, assistant manager Cora, called me a waste of time and management did nothing to help,” Racicot said in the video.

WARNING: The following video contains profanity.

According to the Edmonton Journal, Racicot had been working at the store for over a year and a half.

The news outlet reports that Racicot had already secured a new job before his big announcement and had previously planned the way he was going to quit. In fact he had even pre-written some of his speech.

“I don’t regret what I did, I went into this knowing what will happen,” Racicot told the Edmonton Journal.

Walmart released a statement to the news outlet reading,

“We are aware of the video circulating online and are disappointed by this incident. Respect for all individuals including our associates and customers is a core value at Walmart. We are looking into this matter and will address it internally as required.”

Meanwhile, his video has received mixed response. Many people have supported Racicot for the way he quit, while others cautioned that he may receive backlash in the future.

The video already has over 700,000 views.