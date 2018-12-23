Mother of Alianna DeFreeze hosts 2nd annual Christmas party for grieving families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Helping grieving families cope during the holidays can be a monumental task, but the mother of a young girl, killed while on her way to school, is making it her mission.

Donnesha Cooper said she found renewed strength in giving back to grieving families after losing her daughter Alianna DeFreeze.

Alianna was abducted and killed on her way to school in 2017. She was only 14-years-old.

And, after collecting toys for the past couple of weeks, Coopers hosted a Christmas party Sunday in Cleveland at the Donte Multicultural Center and handed out gift bags filled with those toys.

The event also had face painting for the kids, music and food.

Cooper said just seeing the smiles on faces lets her know the mission was accomplished.

"It's amazing, this is more than what I could have hoped for and I'm so glad all these children have a happy time, to be able to take a break from the grief and celebrate," Cooper told FOX 8.

This is the second annual Christmas party, hosted by the organization called Healing Together Gifts from Alianna DeFreeze.

The toys handed out Sunday were part of a drive sponsored by local firefighters for children in hospitals, orphanages and kids who lived through tragedy.

