Massillon police issue warning after woman robbed while shopping

MASSILLON, Ohio — Massillon police are issuing a warning on social media after a woman was robbed while shopping.

According to the department’s Facebook post, it happened at Massillon Marketplace around noon on Thursday.

The victim says she was walking to her car when she noticed an older dirty looking man wearing a green and black jacket and hat. He was pretending to look for a cellphone he dropped under her car. When she went over to him to try and help, he grabbed her, took her purse and ran away. She was not hurt.

The purse was later recovered, but the suspect is still missing.

Police encourage shoppers to stay aware of their surroundings. They say reports of thefts, fraud and robberies always increase during the holidays.