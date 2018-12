LORAIN, Ohio – Lorain police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call around 7:30 p.m. near the corner of E. 29th Street and Gary Avenue.

Lorain police say officers found 27-year-old Michael M. Turner.

He suffered a single gunshot wound. Turner died at Mercy Regional Medical Center.

Lorain police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

If you can help call Lorain police at (440)204-2105.