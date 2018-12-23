Infamous Browns quarterback jersey replaced with No. 6

CLEVELAND — The infamous Cleveland Browns quarterback jersey has been replaced.

Every Clevelander knows “that quarterback jersey.” It’s the one with the names of all of the Browns’ 29 starting quarterbacks since 1999 trailing down its back. Way down its back. Except, number 30, Baker Mayfield, isn’t on that list.

Tim Brokaw, of the ad agency Brokaw, Inc. created the jersey and has had it on display in the window of the agency on West 6th Street. It’s been a testament to Cleveland fans’ long suffering over the lack of a major league sports championship since 1964.

But that changed Sunday after the Browns’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brokaw took to Twitter wishing the city a Merry Christmas and a “Happy New QB Jersey!” This time displaying, Mayfield’s No. 6 in the store’s window.

Merry Christmas, Cleveland! And Happy New QB Jersey! pic.twitter.com/JE1JOH6SIs — Brokaw (@BrokawInc) December 23, 2018

However, this isn’t the first time Brokaw hid the quarterback jersey. The company decided that all the “bad juju” should be banished from Cleveland when the Cleveland Cavaliers became the 2016 NBA Champions. At that time he posted on social media that the jersey would go into retirement, sharing a picture of the jersey with all the quarterbacks names are blacked out!

But, obviously the jersey has since been resurrected.

So, hopefully Cleveland’s dangerous quarterback will keep bringing the W and we won’t have to see “that quarterback jersey” on display again.

