FOX 8 I-Team: Bank robbery suspect arrested, questioned in homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The FOX 8 I-Team reports a suspect is being questioned in two bank robberies and a homicide.

Cleveland police and the FBI have been looking for the man captured on camera in two bank robberies that happened Friday and Saturday.

In both crimes FBI investigators say the suspect gave the teller a threatening note.

According to I-Team sources, law enforcement officers arrested a suspect Saturday night near Rocky River.

A van is being processed for evidence.

Those sources tell the I-Team the man is also being questioned in a homicide.

The suspect has not been identified.

