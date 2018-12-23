Fans react to Cleveland Browns victory against Cincinnati Bengals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--Fans were all smiles outside of First Energy Stadium on Sunday as the Cleveland Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals during the last home game of the season. Their record is now 7-7-1.

Even though Christmas is still two days away, many fans told Fox 8 the win was certainly a gift.

"We have an official football team for once, Go Browns, go Browns, go Browns," said April Scott, a fan.

Even Santa Claus himself said his wish came true.

"All I wanted for Christmas is a Browns win."

It was a sold out crowd on Sunday and you could see brown and orange everywhere as fans filed out.

"It was louder than it has been all season," one fan said.

Many of those cheers were for Baker Mayfield, who is one popular quarterback right now.

The Browns beat the Bengals, 26-18.

