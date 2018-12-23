‘Elves and More’ delivers Christmas joy and bikes to Akron children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - An extraordinary organization, backed by a large group of dedicated volunteers, brightened the lives of hundreds of children this Sunday.

The police siren announced their arrival, and before long, a convoy of trucks pulled up to a neighborhood to surprise hundreds of children with a free Christmas bike.

Welcome to the magic that is "Elves and More", an organization that spreads joy though bikes every year.

Two weeks ago, many of the volunteers got together to assemble all the bikes.

On Sunday morning, they moved into this year's neighborhood to deliver them.

Many of the children who will receive them have never had a bike before. One youngster we talked to was getting a new bike because his old one had been stolen.

"It is so gratifying," one volunteer told us, "I just love it."

A bicycle can be a trans-formative gift for a child.

Earlier this year, one man recalled how, as a boy, a bike was for him "the only way to get around (Akron)", whether he was going to school, or meeting friends, or playing basketball.

It worked out well for him: his name is LeBron James.