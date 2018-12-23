× Crews fighting fire involving multiple semi-trucks at factory on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND — Crews extinguished a blaze involving multiple semi-trucks at the Dairymens building Sunday night.

Cleveland Fire Department told FOX 8 that four semi-truck tractors and trailers were on fire at 3068 West 106th Street.

Officials now have the fire under control.

They said there are no reports of structural damage to the building or injuries at this time.

Fire officials say drivers should avoid the area until they clear the scene.

This is a developing story and more updates will be provided as they become available.