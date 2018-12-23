× Cleveland police issue missing and endangered alert for 59-year-old man

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police have put out an alert for Benton Zastawnik.

He is 59-years-old.

His wife tells police he left for work on December 19 and never returned.

His coat, wallet, keys and phone were left at home.

Zastawnik takes medication for seizures and left his medication at home as well.

He was last seen on Plymouth Road in the Old Brooklyn area.

If you can help, call Cleveland police at (216)623-5200.

